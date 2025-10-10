Todd Hamel to be Regional Medical Director of HASC

Todd Hamel, MD, FACOEM, FAAFP, has become the Regional Medical Director of HASC, based out of the Golden Triangle Occupational Health Center.

Dr. Todd Hamel, MD, FACOEM, FAAFP, a board-certified physician with decades of experience supporting petrochemical, refinery, and manufacturing operations, joins HASC Occupational Health Services as Regional Medical Director in Port Arthur, Texas.

Dr. Hamel has an extensive occupational medicine background, having served as the North American Medical Director for Dow Chemical, and Corporate Medical Director for Quanta Services, Inc. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Chief Medical Officer, Tommy Hysler M.D., MPH, FACOEM commented, "As HASC continues to expand our footprint across the US in both physical health center locations and through our teleSTAT telemedicine system, we are committed to providing the industry we serve with the most skilled occupational medicine providers. Dr. Hamel brings his years of employee health experience to HASC to both strengthen our existing services and build new ones."

Dr. Hamel is to lead their Port Arthur Health Center and future Gulf Coast locations as they continue elevating the care and support they provide to the industry.