TNT adds Lawson as vice president of operations

Kevin Lawson has been promoted to vice president of operations for TNT Crane & Rigging. In this role, he will take on responsibilities to help build and develop TNT branch operations and management teams. In addition, he will help develop and lead TNT corporate strategic initiatives.

Lawson joined TNT in 2016 and held the position of branch manager over TNT's Corpus Christi and Edinburg, Texas, operations. More recently, he took on the additional responsibility of mentoring the San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas, branches. Lawson will retain oversight of South Texas operations and will relocate to Houston to facilitate his new role and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.tntcrane.com or call (713) 644-6113.