Onpoint Industrial Services LLC has promoted Timothy Long to vice president (VP) of sales and marketing.

Long graduated from Texas State University, where he received a BA in marketing. He joined Onpoint in 2012, first serving as account executive and then as business development manager and director of business development before being promoted to VP of sales and marketing. Long has proven himself to be an asset to Onpoint through his comprehensive institutional knowledge as well as in-depth understanding of the industry.

For more information, visit www. onpoint-us.com or call (800) 630-1347.