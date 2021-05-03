Thompson to lead Heritage's new battery recycling division

Shane Thompson will lead Heritage Environmental Services' new division, Heritage Battery Recycling, as president.

Shane Thompson, Heritage Environmental Services

Thompson has 20 years of experience and most recently served as managing director, services and solutions for Call2Recycle. In his role, he will lead the battery refurbishment and recycling businesses for lithium ion batteries and Gigafactory battery scraps.

For more information, contact Thompson at shthompson@heritageenviro.com or call (202) 812-1290.