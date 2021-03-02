Thibodaux named vice president of SWAT Catalyst Services

Rodgers Thibodaux, Vice President, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) Catalyst Services

Rodgers Thibodaux has been named vice president of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) Catalyst Services. He will be responsible for leading the catalyst services group to ensure safe operations, customer satisfaction, business growth and financial responsibility. Thibodaux has more than 20 years of industry experience. He previously served as general manager of Hydroprocessing Associates LLC, which was recently acquired by SWAT.

