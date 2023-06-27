The Manufacturing Institute honors Dow, LyondellBasell leaders

Dow Houston Area Operations TES Turnaround Director Lisa Donnell and LyondellBasell La Porte Site Operations Manager Rose Luvaas have been recognized by the Manufacturing Institute as 2023 Women MAKE Awards honorees for exemplifying leadership within their companies and communities.

With more than 30 years of success in manufacturing, Donnell pushes her team to utilize various innovation tools to streamline processes and make work more effective, efficient, economical and safe. Donnell has emerged as a role model for females in the field, overcoming biases that others have faced and becoming a mentor to women throughout the organization.

For the last 15 years, Luvaas has worked in a variety of leadership roles in the company including maintenance manager, technical manager, operations manager and site manager within the ethanol, polymers and olefins technologies across the U.S.

"I feel so fortunate to be a leader in manufacturing who has had the opportunity to work with so many talented people in a company that is advancing our future," Luvaas said.

For more information, visit dow.com and lyondellbasell.com.