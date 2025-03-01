Henry Zarate, VP of The Brock Group, was recently awarded the prestigious President’s Award by the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA).

The Brock Group's Zarate receives WSPA President's Award Henry Zarate, The Brock Group

WSPA is a non-profit trade association representing companies responsible for the majority of petroleum exploration.

A dedicated member of the association for 15 years, Zarate was recognized for his exceptional efforts in promoting the O&G industry. In addition to his contributions as a WSPA associate, Zarate serves as chair of the Southern California Associates Board.