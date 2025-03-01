The Brock Group’s Zarate receives WSPA President’s Award

Henry Zarate, VP of The Brock Group, was recently awarded the prestigious President’s Award by the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA).

WSPA is a non-profit trade association representing companies responsible for the majority of petroleum exploration.

A dedicated member of the association for 15 years, Zarate was recognized for his exceptional efforts in promoting the O&G industry. In addition to his contributions as a WSPA associate, Zarate serves as chair of the Southern California Associates Board.

