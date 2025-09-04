Expand The Brock Group expands leadership team with key appointments Joe Pace

The Brock Group has welcomed Joe Pace as VP of strategic accounts for the Northeast region.

With over 20 years of experience in the crane industry — primarily in the fast-paced Philadelphia market — Pace brings a deep understanding of the challenges and demands of industrial and commercial projects. Known for his long-standing client relationships and ability to consistently deliver on complex, high-stakes jobs, he most recently served as a crane rental specialist with Maxim Crane Works.

Expand The Brock Group expands leadership team with key appointments Jeff Schneider

Jeff Schneider has joined the organization as executive VP of sales and marketing. An accomplished commercial leader, Schneider brings extensive experience across the industrial and commercial sectors, including leadership roles in four successful company exits. He most recently served as president with Workrite Ergonomics and previously held senior commercial leadership roles with BrandSafway.