TF Companies names new CCO and controller to the team

Matt Johnson joins TF Companies as the new chief commercial officer, after serving in executive leadership roles over the last 12 years with specialty contractors in the midstream, chemical and refining sectors.

Johnson brings 33 years of experience working with global industrial contractors.

Larry C. Johnson has been named controller of TF Companies. In his new role, Johnson will handle purchasing, subcontracts, oversight for payroll and other financial and organizational duties. Johnson, who began working for Loomis International Inc. in 1983, later purchased the company in 1996 and is still the company’s president and CEO.

