TEAM promotes Pearson to director of commercial and marketing

TEAM has promoted Tim Pearson from senior manager — commercial to director — commercial and marketing, strengthening the company’s commercial and strategic focus.

Since joining TEAM in 2021, Pearson has applied his international experience and expertise in rotating equipment, control valves and manufacturing. He has also held leadership roles with SGS, TUV Rheinland and Veritas Petroleum, bringing a strong background in project management, business development, strategy and commercial management.