Shelby Campbell joins Teadit North America as an account specialist, bringing a strong background in sales and a passion for customer relations.

Expand Teadit North America expands team with Campbell and Bush Shelby Campbell, Teadit North America

Known for her ability to thrive in fast-paced, detail-oriented environments, Campbell will play a key role in supporting Teadit’s commitment to service and excellence.

Also joining the team is Robert Bush, Teadit’s new sales engineer.

Expand Teadit North America expands team with Campbell and Bush Robert Bush, Teadit North America

Bush brings more than 36 years of experience in the space, chemical and refining industries, with expertise in fixed equipment design, repair and maintenance. His previous roles include engineering and managerial positions at Valero, MissChem Nitrogen, S.I.D. Corp., Lockheed and Sverdrup Technology.