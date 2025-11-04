Teadit announces Kavanagh as global head of quality and process excellence

Nelson Kavanagh has been named global head of quality and process excellence with the Teadit® Group.

Kavanagh brings nearly 40 years of experience with Teadit in Brazil, including roles as engineering manager and head of quality with the company’s metal plant in Campinas. He has extensive expertise in engineering, quality management and ISO compliance. Throughout his career, Kavanagh has represented Teadit in the Expansion Joint Manufacturers Association and led major continuous improvement initiatives across Brazil and North America.