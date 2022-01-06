Taurus Industrial Group makes key hires

Taurus Industrial Group recently named Richard Dean as its vice president of integrated services.

In this role, Dean will be responsible for growing and developing each of the Taurus business units and encouraging collaboration between division team members. Dean has over 33 years of experience in the petrochemical, refining and pipeline industries.

Taurus has also hired Mike Sims as its operations manager for the Corpus Christi, Texas, location. Sims will lead the operations, performance, development and growth of the company's Corpus Christi presence, in accordance with the strategic vision and goals of Taurus. Sims comes to Taurus with 41 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.taurusig.com or call (713) 676-1201.