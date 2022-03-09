Taurus Industrial Group adds business development managers

Taurus Industrial Group recently appointed two new business development managers, Vince Means and Paul Longino, in its principal Houston office.

Means, a veteran of over 20 years in the industry, will be responsible for pursuing capital construction projects for civil, mechanical, and rotating equipment disciplines for the chemical and refinery sectors in the Texas Gulf Coast.

Longino, a 25-year industry veteran, will be responsible for pursuing capital construction projects for electrical, instrumentation, high voltage, civil, mechanical, and rotating equipment disciplines for the chemical and refinery sectors in the Texas Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit www.taurusig.com or call (713) 676-1201.