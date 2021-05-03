TAM Services expands its team, makes promotion

× 1 of 3 Expand Hugh Finklea, TAM Services × 2 of 3 Expand John Bitzkie, TAM Services × 3 of 3 Expand Barbie Smith, TAM Services Prev Next

TAM Services has expanded its team.

Hugh Finklea has joined TAM Services as its vice president of corporate accounts. He will be responsible for business development and sales, estimating and account management. Finklea comes to TAM Services with 25 years of industry experience.

John Bitzkie was named vice president of HS&E for TAM Services. He also brings 25 years of experience to the company.

Barbie Smith has been promoted to executive vice president of TAM Services. Smith joined TAM Services nine years ago and has continually taken on more responsibility in the accounting, HR and administration departments.

For more information, visit www.tamservices.com or call (281) 318-5560.