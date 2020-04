Talos Energy Inc. has appointed Robert "Bob" Abendschein as executive vice president (EVP) and head of operations.

Abendschein brings over 35 years of energy industry experience to Talos, spanning roles in engineering, operations, major offshore projects, business development and senior management.

