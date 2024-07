Expand SWAT names Puma as corporate safety director Cody Puma, SWAT

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has named Cody Puma as its corporate safety director.

Puma has held several managerial and supervisory roles since 2010, most recently during his eight years with Zachry Group as project safety manager, senior corporate safety manager, growth and customer developer and director of safety.