SWAT names Deal CEO

Marcus Deal, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has named Marcus Deal its CEO. A 35-year industry veteran, Deal has a demonstrated history of successfully leading and growing businesses in the sector. In his new role, Deal will oversee the next phase of SWAT's growth plan.

SWAT Founder and President Johnny Holifield will continue to play an active role as a board member and advisor to the management team, supporting SWAT's continued commitment to execution excellence, customer satisfaction and an industry- leading safety culture.

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.