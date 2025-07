Superheat welcomed Daniel Romjue as director of induction heating.

With over 20 years in the induction equipment rental industry, Romjue brings expertise and a vision for enhancing induction heating services. As a strategic executive, he has a strong record of growing business, leading teams and building lasting client relationships. He most recently served as regional VP at Red-D-Arc.