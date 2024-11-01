Superheat expands BD team with new leaders

Superheat welcomes Wade Sholmire, Bobby Boom and Tim Litchauer to its BD team.

Sholmire, who brings 28 years of industrial, petrochemical and refining business development experience, joins as national BD manager, following his recent role as an industrial specialist with FABco.

Litchauer, an experienced sales and marketing leader with over 30 years of expertise in the energy and industrial sectors, will lead efforts in the Greater Houston area. Boom, a seasoned professional with deep expertise in industrial sales across the Southeast Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas regions, will manage business development in these territories.