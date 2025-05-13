Sunstate Equipment announces Turner as CEO

Sunstate Equipment’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Norty Turner as president and CEO.

Turner brings extensive expertise with three decades of experience in the equipment rental industry. In 1995, he began his career as a sales coordinator at Hertz Equipment (Herc) Rentals and advanced through the ranks to hold senior positions, including VP and GM of Herc Europe, Middle East and Africa, and concurrently as president of Hertz Equipment France. He joined United Rentals as senior VP of Services and Advanced Solutions, a role he held until 2022.