Sulzer's board of directors appoints Thoma, Lüder

The board of directors of Sulzer have appointed Dr. Suzanne Thoma as executive president.

Thoma was previously chairwoman. In her new role, she will assume operational management of the company

Jan Lüder has assumed leadership of Sulzer’s Flow Equipment board of directors. Lüder brings extensive experience leading successful international businesses since 2019. Prior to Sulzer, he was the CEO of thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies, where he led the transformation of the EUR 1.2 billion business from loss-making to sustainable profit.

