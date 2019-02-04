Irving Crane has added Gabe Strybos as its new U.S. regional manager, where he will develop long-term operational strategies, build a strong sales management team, and organize and oversee daily operations. Strybos joins Irving with 30 years of crane and rigging field experience, having previously worked at ExxonMobil, Turner Industries and Circle 8 Crane Services.

Strybos will work at Irving Crane's new Baytown, Texas, office location.

For more information, call (800) 561- 2726 or contact Strybos at (346) 263-6113.