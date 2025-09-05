Expand Steele chosen as Chevron operations performance director

Chevron has named Tifanie Steele as director operations performance.

With more than 23 years of experience at Chevron, Steele brings extensive expertise in operations, strategic planning, technical services and HSE management. Throughout her career with Chevron, Steele has held leadership roles across refining and corporate strategy, including refinery manager of the Pasadena Refinery and GM in the Office of the Chairman, focused on corporate strategy and sustainability. Her previous positions also include operations manager and refinery business manager at the Pascagoula Refinery, section head roles at both the Pascagoula and Salt Lake refineries, and various technical and planning roles at the Richmond Refinery.