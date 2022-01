Stephen Stafford has joined CIRCON Environmental as a sales representative and account manager.

He will be based out of CIRCON's office in Sumter, South Carolina, in the company's energy recovery division. Stafford will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with new and existing clients, ensuring client satisfaction and developing new business opportunities.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call Stafford at (803) 968-4744.