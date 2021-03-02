SSMRC names Jeffers business agent of Local 2411

Robert Jeffers, Business Agent for Local 2411, Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC)

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) has named Robert Jeffers business agent for Local 2411, which covers northern Florida. During the past 12 years, Jeffers has worked in every industry millwrights serve, including the power-generation industry. His experience will help him manage Local 2411's relationships with contractors and members, build new business and coordinate labor supply for projects throughout Local 2411's area. Jeffers replaces Paul French, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.