SSMRC member Jones advances to senior VP role

Mark Jones, a member of the Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) and a union millwright of almost 30 years, was recently promoted to senior vice president (VP) of union field services for EthosEnergy Field Services.

Mark Jones, Southern States Millwright RegionalCouncil

Jones began working for EthosEnergy in 1997 as an apprentice/forklift operator. In his 24-year career with the company, he has also served as a field manager and vice president of Gulf Coast operations. In his new position, Jones oversees approximately 300 employees at offices in Pasadena, Texas; Santa Fe Springs, California; and Fairfield, California.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.