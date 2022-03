Jeremy Sharkey has been hired as SPX FLOW Inc.'s new site leader in Rochester, New York, the flagship location for the company's mixer operations.

Sharkey will lead a team that manufactures industrial mixers for several markets, including waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining and chemicals. Customers use the mixers for products ranging from adhesives used on sticky notes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

