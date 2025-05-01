Shell appoints new leadership in trading, supply and downstream

Shell has appointed Andrew Smith as director, Trading and Supply.

Smith previously served as executive VP, Trading and Supply, as well as VP, Downstream in Australia. He later became executive VP, Upstream and Country Chair, where he led the expansion of Shell’s LNG and Onshore Gas businesses in Australia. Since joining Shell in 1986 as a refinery engineer, Smith has held leadership roles across the company’s integrated value chains, including heading Shell’s petrochemical manufacturing business in Singapore.

Machteld de Haan has been named director, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions. In 2023, she was appointed executive VP, Chemicals and Products, following her tenure as senior VP, Lubricants Americas — a role that also included serving as CEO of Pennzoil-Quaker State Co. She later became executive VP, Global Lubricants. Since joining Shell in 1998, de Haan has held leadership roles across the downstream portfolio, including Mobility, Strategy, Fleet Solutions, Lubricants and Chemicals, and Products.