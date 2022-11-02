Setpoint welcomes McNeil, Parker

Dr. Katrell McNeil, DBA, was recently named director of marketing for Setpoint Integrated Solutions.

Dr. Katrell McNeil, Setpoint Dr. Katrell McNeil, Setpoint

She will be responsible for digital content, internal and external company communications, company events, brand management and industrial marketing. She will also oversee developing customer experience and social responsibility marketing initiatives. Previous work includes marketing administrative and support positions, most recently as a marketing professor at Houston Baptist University.

Tyler Parker, Setpoint Tyler Parker, Setpoint

Tyler Parker has been promoted to commercial director, providing leadership to 20 account managers and four sales directors. He is responsible for effectively planning, managing and sustaining commercial strategy to secure distribution, assembly and service opportunities for all Texas locations. Prior to this role, he was sales director for Setpoint’s Instrumentation and Distributed Products sales team, and has 10 years of experience in the valve industrial market.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.