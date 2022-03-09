Schwertner hired as director of meetings and ACIT

Sabrina Schwertner

The Texas Chemical Council (TCC)/Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) has hired Sabrina Schwertner as director of meetings and ACIT.

Schwertner has served as a marketing and communications strategist for PetroPages Industrial Marketing and as executive director of economic development for the Hitchcock Industrial Development Corp. In addition to her meetings, marketing and community relations background, Schwertner brings over 15 years of experience in industrial business development to TCC/ACIT

For more information, contact Sabrina Schwertner at schwertner@texaschemistry.org or call (512) 646-6410.