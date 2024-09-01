Schafer joins Enerquip as design engineer

Enerquip introduces Emily Schafer as its newest design engineer.

Schafer will craft detailed fabrication drawings for various equipment, ranging from heat exchangers to condensers and bayonet heaters. She will join Enerquip’s team of designers to develop thermal process solutions that optimize clients’ manufacturing processes. Schafer began her journey with Enerquip as a mentorship student in 2020 during her senior year at Medford High School in Medford, Wisconsin.