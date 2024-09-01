ScaffSource welcomes Hollifield as director of operations

Scott Hollifield brings nearly 28 years of industry experience to ScaffSource as its director of operations.

He began as a yard manager at Cowboy Scaffolding, then transitioned to erecting and dismantling scaffolding before advancing to operations manager. In 1998, he joined SGB as an operations manager and moved into sales when Harsco acquired SGB. He served as a regional asset manager with Brock before joining Scafom in 2014, becoming GM by 2016, overseeing all locations.