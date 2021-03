Karen D. Saurage, Industrial Hygiene/Safety Consultant, OneSource EHS

Karen D. Saurage, CSP, has joined OneSource EHS in the role of industrial hygiene/safety consultant. In her role, Saurage will provide subject matter expertise to support clients' safety, health and industrial hygiene programs for OneSource, relying on her 17-year history in the industrial safety field. She is based at OneSource's home office in Gonzales.

