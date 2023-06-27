Sandifer, Huffman recently promoted at Ward Vessel and Exchanger

Bryan Sandifer of Ward Vessel and Exchanger has been promoted from procurement manager to purchasing manager. He began his career with Ward as a project engineer in June 2022; prior to that he was a manufacturing engineer with Dixon Valve.

Ward promoted Bill Huffman, formerly its director of engineering, to director of quality and engineering. Huffman has been with Ward for more than 20 years in varying engineering roles. Previously, he was staff engineer at Law Engineering Industrial Services.

