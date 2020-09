Joe Sadowski has been named CEO of Vac-One Services and its subsidiaries.

Joe Sadowski, Vac-One Services

Texas ReExcavation (T-Rex), Cyclone Services and Kantex. Sadowski has over 30 years of experience in the energy, industrial, municipal and commercial construction markets.

For more information, visit www.vac-one.com or call (281) 978-2250.