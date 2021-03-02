RPS Solutions welcomes two business development team members

× 1 of 2 Expand Sonja Ikeler, RPS Solutions × 2 of 2 Expand Michelle Anderson, RPS Solutions Prev Next

RPS Solutions recently added Sonja Ikeler and Michelle Anderson to its business development team.

Ikeler brings 31 years of business development and marketing experience to RPS Solutions' Permian Basin team. Ikeler has joined RPS from Schlumberger, bringing her energy and passion for providing clients with the best solutions for FR and safety needs.

Anderson joins RPS as brand ambassador, bringing with her 17 years of sales and business development experience. Prior to joining RPS, Anderson served as account manager for Keppel LeTourneau and is renowned for connecting stakeholders and creative problem-solving.

For more information, visit www.rpssolutions.net or call (800) 288-8059.