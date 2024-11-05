Roseberry joins USA Industries as business development manager

USA Industries LLC is excited to welcome David Roseberry as its new business development manager for the Midwest Region.

With extensive experience in industrial manufacturing sales, engineering, new product development and business management, Roseberry is well-equipped to assist our customers in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. As a designer, manufacturer and supplier of essential piping isolation and testing products, as well as heat exchanger tubing products, Roseberry and the team at USA Industries are ready to provide expert support.