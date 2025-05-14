RO’s Wynne named to BD+C 40 Under 40 for innovation and philanthropy

Rogers-O’Brien Construction (RO) Chief Innovation Officer Todd Wynne has been named a recipient of the Building Design + Construction (BD+C) 40 Under 40 Award.

This honor recognizes his contributions to construction innovation and his philanthropic work as VP of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. Wynne has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in construction. From creating Project Atlas — an internal software startup designed as the "Google Maps" of construction documents — to becoming the first chief innovation officer at a general contractor, his leadership has advanced the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

