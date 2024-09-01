Roper appointed CFO of ConTeras Industrial Group

Bret Roper has assumed the role of CFO at ConTeras Industrial Group, bringing over 30 years of financial leadership within the O&G industry.

He led the financial strategies at U.S. Pipeline for over a decade and contributed significantly to financial restructuring and growth as CFO of Houston Pipe Benders. He is a CPA with expertise in cash flow management, financial forecasting and variance analysis, all of which will be leveraged for ConTeras Industrial Group’s financial success.