Jeff Roach has joined Aecon Industrial Construction as a member of the Business Development team, focusing on the U.S. market.

Expand Roach joins Aecon as business development leader for U.S. market Jeff Roach, Aecon Industrial Construction

In his new role, he will drive Aecon’s growth and expansion across key industries, including O&G, petrochemicals, power and renewable energy. He will collaborate with clients to address their evolving needs and deliver Aecon’s high-quality solutions to projects across the U.S. Roach brings extensive experience in business development, having held leadership roles such as VP of business development with The Shaw Group, and senior VP of business development for Process, Power & Controls with ENGlobal.