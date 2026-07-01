Rister named director of state government relations at Port Houston

Amy Rister has been named director of state government relations at Port Houston, bringing more than two decades of Texas legislative and public policy experience to the role.

Expand Amy Rister, Port Houston

Rister most recently served as committee director for the Texas House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and previously held senior leadership roles supporting multiple House committees, including oversight of transportation issues affecting Texas ports. In her new role, she will lead Port Houston’s state government relations strategy and serve as a liaison to state officials advancing policies that strengthen the Houston Ship Channel’s competitive position.