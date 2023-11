Republic Services’ new COO is Gregg Brummer.

Previously, Brummer served as Republic’s senior VP of Operations and was area president for the South and Northwest from January 2016 to June 2019, according to the filing. He also oversaw the former East and Gulf Coast regions, each for about one year. Prior to his time at Republic, Brummer was a regional VP and GM at BlueLinx Corp.

