Jared Causey, senior VP of turnarounds and construction with Repcon, was named one of Baton Rouge Business Report’s 2024 Forty Under 40.

Causey’s leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and success. According to the company, his dedication to safety, hard work and commitment to delivering high-quality project execution exemplify its core values.