Reinke and Kerchinski promoted with PCL Industrial Construction Co.

Chris Reinke

PCL Industrial Construction Co. has promoted both Chris Reinke and Joe Kerchinski to project director.

Reinke, formerly a project manager, has been with PCL since the Dow Chemical Falcon Chlorine 7 project. Over the years, he has built a well-rounded foundation across departments, including quality, contracts, project controls, engineering, estimating and project management. His experience spans the chemical, power and manufacturing sectors, supporting clients such as Louisville Gas & Electric, Sasol, Samsung, Dow and Formosa.

Joe Kerchinski

Kerchinski has spent more than a decade with PCL, progressing through roles from industrial coordinator to project controls manager and project manager. Known for his strengths in cost management and scheduling, he was strategically relocated to Houston to support succession planning and gain experience with larger-scale projects. He currently serves as project director on a key project in Alaska.