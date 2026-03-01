Reid promoted to VP of R&D with Aqua-Aerobic Systems

Aqua-Aerobic Systems has promoted Terence Reid to VP of research and development (R&D), citing his 35-year tenure and longstanding role in advancing the company’s water and wastewater treatment technologies.

Reid joined the company in 1989 as a process engineer and has progressed through multiple technical and leadership positions. As director of research and development, Reid led the company’s long-term R&D strategy, expanded its intellectual property portfolio and drove the commercialization of emerging technologies from early-stage development to full-scale deployment.