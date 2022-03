Alicia Craig

Alicia Craig was recently chosen for Gopher Industrial Inc.'s Commitment to Excellence Award for 2021, which was voted on by the entire Gopher team.

Craig is dedicated to organizational success, continuous improvement and excellent customer relations. She was recently promoted to customer service manager after holding positions in purchasing, expediting and logistics.

For more information, visit www.gopherindustrial.com or call (409) 735-3300.