Rebecca Liebert named president and CEO of Lubrizol

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced that Rebecca Liebert has been named the company’s president and CEO.

Liebert was most recently executive VP of PPG Industries, a global leader in paints, coatings and specialty materials.

“Rebecca is a dynamic, passionate and results-driven leader,” said Greg Abel, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway’s non-insurance operations. “She brings tremendous experience and a record of accomplishments in leading global organizations and driving operational excellence. Most importantly, she is an individual of the highest integrity — a vital quality for leaders.”

