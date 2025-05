Claudia Rambaud has been appointed HSE Manager at Enterprise Commercial Paving (ECP).

With over 16 years of experience in the construction industry, including 10 years focused on safety, Rambaud brings a deep understanding of safety protocols, industry regulations and best practices essential to protecting workers. She previously served as safety manager with Sendero Industries, Sendero Energy Services, Persons Services Corp. and Slack & Co.