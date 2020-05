CLIMAX has hired Muthukumaran Ramachandran as sales manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Muthukumaran Ramachandran, CLIMAX

Based in Saudi Arabia, Ramachandran brings 19 years of experience in cutting and beveling equipment and welding.

Ramachandran will support clients' portable machining, welding and valve testing needs and help to expand the use of CLIMAX, H&S TOOL, CALDER and BORTECH products throughout the region.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (888) 704-8378.